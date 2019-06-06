Daejan (DJAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5,530.00

Daejan Holdings PLC (LON:DJAN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,530 ($72.26) and last traded at GBX 5,660 ($73.96), with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,600 ($73.17).

The stock has a market cap of $922.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/daejan-djan-hits-new-12-month-low-at-5530-00.html.

Daejan Company Profile (LON:DJAN)

Daejan Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment activities in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its property portfolio includes commercial, industrial, and residential properties. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

