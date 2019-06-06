Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of CY opened at $22.11 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $45,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,221.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $260,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,892. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

