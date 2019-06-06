CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shares Down 6.9%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 876,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 749,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a current ratio of 18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,622,000 after purchasing an additional 722,753 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,212,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 158,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,903,000 after acquiring an additional 109,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 2,631,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 607,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shares Down 6.9%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/cymabay-therapeutics-cbay-shares-down-6-9.html.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.