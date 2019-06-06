Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the first quarter worth $120,062,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $35,253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 2,646.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 358,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,570,000 after purchasing an additional 346,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 617,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,811,000 after purchasing an additional 244,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $128.23 on Thursday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $138.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. BidaskClub downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cyberark Software from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/cyberark-software-ltd-cybr-shares-bought-by-meitav-dash-investments-ltd.html.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.