CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $213,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 51,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ornella Barra purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/csat-investment-advisory-l-p-has-213000-stake-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.