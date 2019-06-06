Critical Analysis: Windstream (WINMQ) vs. Its Competitors

Windstream (OTCMKTS: WINMQ) is one of 76 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Windstream to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Windstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Windstream has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream’s peers have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windstream and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Windstream Competitors 880 2412 2306 129 2.29

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 26.34%. Given Windstream’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Windstream has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -52.19% N/A -6.78% Windstream Competitors -8.97% 10.52% 2.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windstream and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.71 billion -$723.00 million -0.01 Windstream Competitors $17.20 billion $1.58 billion 35.41

Windstream’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Windstream. Windstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Windstream peers beat Windstream on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

