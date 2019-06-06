Critical Analysis: Saul Centers (BFS) vs. Colony Capital (CLNY)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 22.23% 21.45% 3.41% Colony Capital -21.02% -5.59% -2.44%

This table compares Saul Centers and Colony Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $227.90 million 5.52 $50.55 million $3.11 17.74 Colony Capital $2.67 billion 0.95 -$519.61 million $0.62 8.44

Saul Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Colony Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Saul Centers pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Capital pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Colony Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Saul Centers and Colony Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Colony Capital has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.08%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Risk and Volatility

Saul Centers has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Colony Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

