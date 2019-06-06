Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.06 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $9.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $166.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $428,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.