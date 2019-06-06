COVESTRO AG/S (COVTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.73

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 30196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COVTY shares. HSBC lowered COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised COVESTRO AG/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.48.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

