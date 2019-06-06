COVA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. COVA has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,688,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

