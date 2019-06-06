Counterparty (XCP) Price Hits $2.72 on Major Exchanges

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 251.8% higher against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00034857 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Zaif, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and $54,750.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,826.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.05088682 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.01508109 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,653 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.