Contrasting BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) and BNCCORP (BNCC)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $35.32 billion 1.07 $3.52 billion N/A N/A BNCCORP $53.49 million 1.88 $6.84 million N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Volatility and Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. BNCCORP does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 10.20% 13.80% 0.98% BNCCORP 11.04% 7.56% 0.60%

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats BNCCORP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in BrasÃ­lia, Brazil.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

