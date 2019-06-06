Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.82.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Svennilson Peter acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

