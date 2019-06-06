Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,750 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 83.0% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 389,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 2.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLX shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

