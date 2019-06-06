COMSCORE (SCOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.96

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 20313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on COMSCORE to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $102.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million.

In other news, insider Daniel Hess sold 1,888 shares of COMSCORE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $42,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 270,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 174,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,865,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

