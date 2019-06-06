Comparing Molori Energy (MOLOF) & THL Credit (TCRD)

Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) and THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Molori Energy and THL Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

THL Credit has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. Given THL Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Molori Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of THL Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Molori Energy has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THL Credit has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Molori Energy does not pay a dividend. THL Credit pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Molori Energy and THL Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molori Energy N/A N/A N/A THL Credit -25.94% 10.48% 5.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molori Energy and THL Credit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molori Energy $110,000.00 15.70 $1.73 million N/A N/A THL Credit $66.94 million 3.14 -$10.60 million $1.07 6.17

Molori Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THL Credit.

Summary

THL Credit beats Molori Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molori Energy Company Profile

Molori Energy Inc. explores for oil and gas resource deposits. The company was formerly known as Taipan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Molori Energy Inc. in January 2017. Molori Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

