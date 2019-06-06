Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $69,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $127.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 46,220 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-buys-46220-shares-of-spdr-gold-shares-gld.html.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.