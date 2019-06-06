Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 700 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Axis Capital by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Axis Capital by 439.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 1,286.8% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.54%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

