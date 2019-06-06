Comerica Bank Invests $781,000 in Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,823,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,918,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $17,519,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $15,353,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $14,527,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

