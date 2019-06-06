Comerica Bank Has $727,000 Stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Covanta were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.72 million. Covanta had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

In other Covanta news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,500 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Simpson sold 44,116 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $784,382.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,087.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVA. Macquarie began coverage on Covanta in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Covanta from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Covanta from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

