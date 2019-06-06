Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 286 Shares of General Motors (GM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Edwardsville bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $468,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 594,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,056 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 239,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $21,021,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

General Motors stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

