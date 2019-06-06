Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 580.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 961.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.45. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/coldstream-capital-management-inc-buys-new-position-in-exponent-inc-expo.html.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.