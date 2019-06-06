Coca Cola HBC (CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,006.67 ($39.29).

Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,899 ($37.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,896 ($37.84). The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 131 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,862 ($37.40) per share, with a total value of £3,749.22 ($4,899.02). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 930 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,420.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC in the 1st quarter valued at $4,473,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC in the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

