Citrix Systems (CTXS) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTXS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.30.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $94.93 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $719.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $410,454.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,148,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $429,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,842 shares of company stock worth $1,957,137 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

