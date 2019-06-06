Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 6,259 Unum Group (UNM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,405 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

