Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,389,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,998,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,750,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,126,000 after purchasing an additional 887,593 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 814.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 884,292 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,487,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 786,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 69.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen purchased 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

