CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 229,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $51.21 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0786 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/cibc-world-markets-inc-has-1-10-million-holdings-in-spdr-bloomberg-barclays-convertible-securities-etf-cwb.html.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.