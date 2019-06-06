Chiesi USA (CRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chiesi USA (NASDAQ:CRTX) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $24.40 on Monday. Chiesi USA has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Chiesi USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing products for the hospital, respiratory and related specialty markets. The Company’s promoted products include CUROSURF, ZYFLO CR, FACTIVE and SPECTRACEF. On December 30, 2011, the Company acquired Cardiokine, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on developing hospital products for cardiovascular indications.

