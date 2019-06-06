Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 14,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.42.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $596,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,211 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/chevron-co-cvx-shares-bought-by-valmark-advisers-inc.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.