Charter Trust Co. Takes Position in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $221.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.69.

BIDU stock opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.69. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $106.80 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

