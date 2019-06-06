Charter Trust Co. Has $855,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,532,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 95.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,261,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,229,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,640,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,874,000 after acquiring an additional 677,488 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.94.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,442.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $956,023.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,294,002. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Charter Trust Co. Has $855,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/charter-trust-co-has-855000-stake-in-church-dwight-co-inc-chd.html.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.