Charter Trust Co. Has $855,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,532,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 95.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,261,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,229,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,640,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,874,000 after acquiring an additional 677,488 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.
CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.94.
In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,442.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $956,023.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,294,002. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
