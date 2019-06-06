Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $247.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $251.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,272,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,927.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.81.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

