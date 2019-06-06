Celsion (CLSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Celsion stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.10. Celsion has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 1,954.60%. On average, analysts expect that Celsion will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 214,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 214,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.