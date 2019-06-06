Cellectis (CLLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.18

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 1384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLLS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
The stock has a market cap of $662.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 274.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
