Carube Copper (CUC) Stock Price Down 25%

Carube Copper Corp. (CVE:CUC)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 210,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 111,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $6.83 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

Carube Copper Company Profile (CVE:CUC)

Carube Copper Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The company owns 11 copper and gold exploration licenses in Jamaica covering an area of 535 square kilometers. It primarily holds interest in the Bellas Gate project that consists of Bellas Gate and Browns Hall special exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in Jamaica.

