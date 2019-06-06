Carbonite Inc (CARB) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carbonite were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,942,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,068,000 after acquiring an additional 312,323 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carbonite in the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carbonite in the first quarter worth about $9,978,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 396,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,728 shares during the last quarter.

In other Carbonite news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $39,598.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,556 shares of company stock worth $1,154,424 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carbonite in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARB opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Carbonite Inc has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $791.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Carbonite’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

