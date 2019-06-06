Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 2,902 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,147.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 3,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,364. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/capitol-federal-financial-inc-cffn-position-reduced-by-td-asset-management-inc.html.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.