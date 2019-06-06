Campbell Soup (CPB) Stake Lifted by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 319.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

