Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 5,071 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 139,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $423.87 million, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of -0.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,456.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $474,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,921,390.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,990 in the last three months. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

