Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 292 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after buying an additional 373,997 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $352.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $352.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.13.

In related news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

