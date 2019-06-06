California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.88 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,420,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,269,000 after buying an additional 777,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,189,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,310,000 after buying an additional 1,406,824 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 10,154,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,717,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,408,000 after buying an additional 549,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $50,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

In other news, Director David Saltzman purchased 14,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,138.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $647,857.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,858.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

