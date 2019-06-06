Caleres Inc (CAL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Caleres in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.90 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAL. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Caleres to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $38.00 target price on shares of Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Caleres has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,305,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,678,000 after buying an additional 65,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,413,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,593,000 after buying an additional 270,901 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after buying an additional 69,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Caleres by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,104,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

