Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (CHY)

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

