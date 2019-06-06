Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000,473 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $277,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 743.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 858.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

