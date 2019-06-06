Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $48,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,198,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.94. 54,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,787. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

