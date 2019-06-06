Brokerages Set SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) PT at $202.15

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $177.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.67. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $178.16.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $607,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,930,735.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $16,472,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,023 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,121 shares of company stock worth $49,791,439 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.