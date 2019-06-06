Brokerages Set Resonant Inc (RESN) PT at $6.30

Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

RESN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 23,188.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Resonant has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 5,236.92% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

