Brokerages Set EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) Price Target at $24.00

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECC. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. 1,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,318. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $404.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.