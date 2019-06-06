Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Price Target at $63.57

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $42.57. 352,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.34%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

