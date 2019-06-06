Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will post $33.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.53 million and the highest is $35.05 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $148.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.38 million to $181.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $159.11 million, with estimates ranging from $146.26 million to $169.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,148,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 677,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 393,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 296,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,973 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.11.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

